WWE News: Former Star Backstage at Smackdown Last Night, Curt Hawkins Makes Action Figure Ring, Chavo Guerrero Indie Match Online
March 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE and ECW star Justin Credible was backstage at this week’s episode of Smackdown. Credible posted some pictures from the taping, as you can see below:
– The latest episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast is online, with video of Hawkins showing fans how to make their own custom retro wrestling ring:
– Title Match Wrestling posted the following video of Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a match with Jamie Sinclair at Warriors of Wrestling’s Brooklyn Beatdown show on March 9th:
