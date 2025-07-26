Former TNA Wrestler Rhaka Khan Arrested For Trespassing

TMZ reports that former TNA Wrestling star Rhaka Khan has been arrested again, this time on charges of trespassing. New York City police officers apprehended Khan, real name Trensha Biggers, at her former apartment building in Midtown at 11:30 AM this morning.

Other residents of the building claimed that she was there without permission after she was previously evicted from the property. It was not the first time she caused issues for the tenants. Biggers was escorted from the building before she was taken into custody at the 17th precinct. She is still in custody as of this afternoon.