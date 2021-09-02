wrestling / News

Former Vanessa Borne Channels Legally Blonde For Post-WWE Video

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vanessa Borne Danielle Kamela

The former Vanessa Borne has shared a new video seeking her next gig, and she’s channelling some strong Elle Woods vibes. Danielle Kamela posted a video to her Twitter account done in the style of the Legally Blonde lead character’s Harvard video essay.

You can see the video below, as well as the original video from the Reese Witherspoon comedy for comparison purposes. Kamela was released by WWE in May.

