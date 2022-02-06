Former WWE NXT Wrestler Makes Her AEW Debut At Dark Taping

Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela), formerly part of WWE NXT, made her AEW debut at the Dark tapings on Saturday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, losing to Marina Shafir, reports WrestlingInc. Shafir is also a former WWE talent.

Borne was released from WWE back in May of 2021 after signing with the company in 2016. She’s also a former NBA and NFL cheerleader.

Some photos of her AEW debut are below.