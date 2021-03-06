Former WWE Star No Way Jose Expecting First Child

The former No Way Jose has his first child on the way, as he noted on social media today. Jose, who now works as Levy Valenz, posted to Twitter to share a sonogram picture revealing that he and his partner are expecting.

Valenz wrote:

“Best news ever! Beyond excited! I’m gonna be a dad!”

Valenz was released from WWE back in April 2020 as part of the company’s COVID-19 budget cuts and has been working in the indies since. On behalf of 411, congratulations to him and his family!