wrestling / News
Former WWE Star No Way Jose Expecting First Child
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
The former No Way Jose has his first child on the way, as he noted on social media today. Jose, who now works as Levy Valenz, posted to Twitter to share a sonogram picture revealing that he and his partner are expecting.
Valenz wrote:
“Best news ever! Beyond excited! I’m gonna be a dad!”
Valenz was released from WWE back in April 2020 as part of the company’s COVID-19 budget cuts and has been working in the indies since. On behalf of 411, congratulations to him and his family!
Best news ever! Beyond excited! I’m gonna be a dad! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UThhSvdpRI
— Levis ⁷ (@LevyValenz) March 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Lex Luger’s Evolution As A Wrestler In WCW, Company Never Fully Committing To The Four Horsemen
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra
- Ahmed Johnson Says Issues With Vince McMahon Have Kept Him Out of WWE Hall of Fame
- Matt Hardy On Why ‘Broken Matt’ Didn’t Translate Well To AEW