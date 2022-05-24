Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker Receives Backlash For His Views On Abortion and Homosexuality

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) has been called out on Twitter by a number of fellow pro wrestling for telling his followers to “rise up” against abortion and homosexuality. On Monday he tweeted:

“Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth”

Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth — CwLail_Gunner (@CWLail_Gunner) May 23, 2022

Lance Storm, Andrew Everett and others have responded to his comments, IMPACT Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie told him to “f**k off” as can be viewed below:

Fuck off dude. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) May 23, 2022