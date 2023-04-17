Four Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube. They include:

* Maki Itoh vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Bobby Orlando & Brett Gosselin

* Emi Sakura vs. Mizuki

* Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) vs. Mike Magnum, Jack Tomlinson, & Zack Clayton