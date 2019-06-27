FOX Reportedly Had No Idea Eric Bischoff Would Be Smackdown’s Executive Director

– Eric Bischoff’s being hired by WWE to be the Executive Director of Smackdown was reportedly as surprising to FOX as it was to everyone else. On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation and said that people at FOX “had no idea this was coming and wanted the other guy,” meaning the new Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman.

Meltzer went on to say that while Heyman’s appointment is not surprising or something people are complaining about, there is a lot of surprise over Bischoff’s announcement. He noted that people who were once in TNA and are now in WWE are “baffled” and “can’t even believe it, because how can someone be so out of touch” as Vince McMahon in terms of bringing in Bischoff, who hasn’t been involved in the creative side of wrestling in several years now and didn’t help TNA much.

There is also a lot of speculation about how much control Bischoff (or Heyman, for that matter) will have, considering they will still be reporting to Vince McMahon. Meltzer noted that the last time McMahon ceded this level of control to someone was Bill Watts in 1995 and that didn’t last long.