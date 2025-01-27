Francine Explains Why ECW Won’t Die Any Time Soon

Former ECW manager Francine did an interview with Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she spoke about the legacy of ECW living on.

“Yeah, it’s been really, really good for us, for ECW alum. We still get a good, warm reception everywhere we go. I am beyond shocked at that at this point, because it’s been years and years and years, and you still hear the ECW chants everywhere, which blows my mind. So I’m very grateful. Let’s make that perfectly clear. Very, very grateful for the reception. But I think that old school crowd will always support us, if we’re 100 years old they’re still gonna be there. What’s nice is because of the WWE, whether it was like the network or Netflix or whatever is going on, they’re still showcasing ECW talent whether it’s past shows or like you said, NXT bringing us back. So ECW is never gonna die anytime soon. It’s got a good shelf life and I’m really happy that I’m a part of that,” Francine said.