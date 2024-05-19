Francine Reveals How She Broke Into the Wrestling Business

– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, former ECW talent Francine recalled how she first broke into the wrestling business. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Francine on getting into the business after meeting Blackjack Brown: “I met Blackjack Brown. He was a pretty famous photographer. He did a lot of indie shows, and he did ECW and stuff. I’ll never forget — he gave me his card and he said, ‘If you ever want to be a manager or a valet, I can get you 50 bucks on the indies.’ And I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ Because I didn’t even know what an indie was.”

On seeing a commercial for ECW: “They had a commercial and it said, ‘Do you want to be a manager, a wrestler, or a referee? Call this number.’ I picked up the phone and I called the number.”

On joining ECW: “That’s when Paul Heyman was just coming into the company. They told me to go to this one show in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, where I was going to be a beauty pageant winner, and they were gonna call me Ms. Montgomeryville.”