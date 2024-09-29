wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky To Team For First Time Since 2020 at Prestige Roseland 9
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
SCU’s Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky will team up for the first time since 2020 at Prestige Roseland 9 tomorrow. The pair are a last minute replacement for FTR, who were unable to make the event due to Hurricane Helene. Kazarian and Sky will take on Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson).
***ROSELAND 9 UPDATE***
Due to the effects of Hurricane Helene we must announce that FTR will not make it to the event.
We have spoken with Dax & they are safe but it is impossible for them to make it to the airport.
The new card is attached below with match changes & updates! pic.twitter.com/T6AheKfA1d
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) September 28, 2024
