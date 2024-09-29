wrestling / News

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky To Team For First Time Since 2020 at Prestige Roseland 9

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SCU AEW Full Gear Win Scorpio Sky

SCU’s Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky will team up for the first time since 2020 at Prestige Roseland 9 tomorrow. The pair are a last minute replacement for FTR, who were unable to make the event due to Hurricane Helene. Kazarian and Sky will take on Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson).

