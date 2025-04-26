wrestling / News
Fraxiom Join WWE Smackdown Roster, Pick Up Win In First Match
April 25, 2025 | Posted by
Fraxiom have moved up to the main roster, picking up a win in their first match as WWE Smackdown stars. Nathan Frazer and Axiom made their debut on the brand on Friday’s show and faced Los Garza. The new arrivals got the win after a Spanish Fly from Axiom and Phoenix Splash from Frazer on Angel.
Fraxiom are former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions with a combined 356 days as champions. They lost the titles to Hank & Tank at NXT Stand & Deliver.
