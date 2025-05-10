Fraxiom Gets Win Against Street Profits On WWE Smackdown

Fraxiom scored a major win on this week’s WWE Smackdown, picking up a victory over the Street Profits. Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeated the WWE Tag Team Champions in a non-title match on Friday’s show.

The match was set up when the Profits came out and called their TLC match on last week’s Smackdown as the greatest TLC match of all-time, selling their war wounds from the bout. Fraxiom came out and said they wanted a shot at the Tag Team Championships and Angelo Dawkins pointed out that Fraxiom had only won a couple of main roster matches as a team. Nick Aldis then came down and said that Fraxiom hadn’t yet earned a shot but were impressive so he booked the non-title match.

After the bout, which saw Ford take the pin after a double missle dropkick, the two teams shook hands in a show of respect.