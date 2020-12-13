Fred Rosser Reveals He Was Turned Down by AEW on Two Occasions

– Earlier this weekend, wrestler Fred Rosser shared a tweet revealing that he’s actually been turned down by AEW on two occasions. You can read his comments below.

He also added that AEW wasn’t his end goal. The former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young wrote, “I get asked a lot why not @AEW? Well, I tried and I was told NOPE…NOT [once] but [twice] …besides AEW wasn’t my end goal it’s always been NJPW @njpw1972 No matter what, don’t ever get overwhelmed and decide to throw in the towel. I’ve still got a lot of work to do! #blockthehate”

More recently, Fred Rosser has been a regular worker for NJPW’s weekly US show Strong. He was also in action at last night’s Super J-Cup event. He and tag team partner Rocky Romero lost to Danny Limelight and JR Kratos.