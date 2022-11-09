– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had some harsh criticisms of the November 1 edition of WWE NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prinze on the WWE NXT promo featuring Pretty Deadly, Bron Breakker, and Wes Lee: “This was like watching a grade school theater production, only not as good. I mean, the blocking is just four people standing in a line. There was two guys, I think two Australian guys, Bron Breakker, and someone else. Everyone is just standing in a line across from each other, and everybody is just talking with their face to camera. There was nothing organic, good, remotely decent about it.”

Prinze on R-Truth getting hurt: “Then I saw R-Truth come out, and I don’t know who’s fault this is. I don’t know if he blew his knee when he jumped out of the ring, or if the guy that’s supposed to catch him was just watching and didn’t. I’ve watched it a few times now. It’s hard to watch … There was no effort to catch Truth whatsoever … That was the last part of NXT I watched.”