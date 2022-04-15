Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kieran Culkin Wrestling The Miz in a Hotel Room

Succession star Kieran Culkin once wrestled The Miz in a hotel room for 40 minutes, according to Freddie Prinze Jr. On his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze recalled how Culkin wrestled with Miz in a hotel room at WrestleMania 26 in Arizona.

“Kieran is like crazy hard – you gotta meet this dude, man,” Prinze told guest Tony Khan (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s a New Yorker and he’s working like crazy on Succession. But this dude is like an encyclopedia. He’s been kicked out of a wrestling show. He threw a beer at Big Show. He got so mad one time and got thrown out of a wrestling show. They made up.”

He continued, “I watched him wrestle The Miz at WrestleMania in Arizona when Bret Hart and the whole Hart family came in on Vince. They wrestled for 40 minutes in our hotel room, and it was like a shoot match, almost, and then Kieran lays down, finally, and Miz pins him for the 1-2-3. A 40-minute match, bro. He was so – and I’m sure he still loves it, but back then like he was so hardcore, bro. He had a closet full of action figures and chose them over his girlfriend at the time. He was like, ‘I’m not getting rid of those. You can bounce’ and she did, and he was glad. He’s a gangster, bro, I love Kieran.”