Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares An Idea To Revitalize The Judgment Day
Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about the Judgment Day during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.
During the podcast, the former WWE creative writer discussed how the split of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest from the Judgment Day could go differently. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):
On where they could go: “It’s obvious that things aren’t going well and there’s no clear leader,” Prinze said. “Liv Morgan is infiltrating them somehow and getting her hooks into Dominik Mysterio, and she’s literally going to take everything from ‘Mami.’ … What if it’s all happening on purpose so that when Rhea comes back, she is then proven the leader and she pulls them all back together?”
On his fear for the group: “Every single storyline, even the ones that died under Triple H’s watch, have all played a part later down the road,” Prinze said. “You see people run into each other again and that history remains the same.”
