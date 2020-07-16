wrestling / News
FS1 Set To Air Summerslam 1992
FS1 is set to go back in time on July 28 (7 PM ET) with an airing of Summerslam 1992, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. It featured the following matches:
* The Legion of Doom (w/ Paul Ellering) vs. Money Inc (w/ Jimmy Hart)
* Nailz vs. Virgil
* Rick Martel vs. Shawn Michaels (w/ Sensational Sherri)
* WWF Tag Team Championship: The Natural Disasters (c) vs. The Beverly Brothers (w/ The Genius)
* Crush vs. Repo Man
* WWF Championship: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage (c) vs. The Ultimate Warrior
* The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) vs. Kamala (w/ Kim Chee & Harvey Wippleman)
* WWF Intercontinental Championship: Bret Hart (c) vs. The British Bulldog
