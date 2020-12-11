FTR On Best Advice They’ve Received From Tully Blanchard, Potential Of Four Horsemen Revival In AEW

In a recent edition of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, FTR discussed the best advice they’ve received from Tully Blanchard, the potential of a Four Horsemen revival in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Dax Harwood on the best advice FTR has received from Tully Blanchard: “I’ve been wrestling for 16 years now, and there comes a time where your own ego catches up to you and you think you’ve got this thing down pat. Then you talk to someone like Tully Blanchard, and you realize you ain’t got it down pat. That’s kind of what happened with me. He drops a lot of tag team knowledge on us and telling us things like, ‘Tag in quick’ and ‘Tag in first’ to show everybody you are a unit more than the other team across the ring. Before the gauntlet match we had with Best Friends, Young Bucks, and Dustin and QT, we were the last team to go out because we were ranked No. 1.

“The interviewer asked myself, Cash, and Tully, ‘Do you have an advantage being last?’ My initial thought was to exploit that and be this cocky heel and say, ‘Yeah, of course we have an advantage and we’re gonna use that advantage to our advantage.’ Tully took it and spun it a completely different way, and I sat there right beside him and just looked at him in amazement. He said maybe some guys think there is an advantage, but in a match, it’ll maybe take 8 or 10 minutes to get your juices going, to get your body warmed up. He said we are coming in there cold, and these guys we’re coming to face – they’re already warmed up and ready to go, so maybe we’re at a disadvantage. Just that little bit of knowledge he dropped on the fans, he let them know how the gauntlet worked, but he also gave the guys some credibility so if and when we did beat them, we beat a credible team. I could not believe that little bit of knowledge he inadvertently dropped on us.”

Cash Wheeler: “We didn’t know he was gonna say that. Most of what we do – the three of us – we only have a few bullet points and we just kind of play off of that. If somebody says something that works for us, we’ll roll with it. We had no idea Tully was gonna say that because we hadn’t even thought of it. When he said that, cameras are still rolling and we’re both just blown away by his way of spinning that and making you realize that while theoretically there’s an advantage to coming in fresh, there also is a disadvantage to it. So, obviously, it’s no secret that we pride ourselves on being students of the game. We pride ourselves on always learning, but without even realizing, you can get stuck with one way of looking at things, and Tully has brought this to us now where we look at all sides of the coin. We don’t just look at it from one perspective anymore. We find ways we can utilize to or advantage or to our disadvantage. That’s probably the biggest piece of advice he’s brought to us is to always look at things from more than one point of view.”

Cash Wheeler on FTR potentially doing a Four Horsemen revival in AEW: “I think the idea is very flattering to be mentioned in the same breath as the Four Horsemen and any sort of revival of that. That’s extremely flattering and probably one of the best compliments we’ll ever get. But I don’t there’s ever gonna be a way to copy that. What they had, everything they did was organic, and it was magic. That’s why it worked so well. It wasn’t forced, it wasn’t something that was thought up in a creative room with a bunch of guys who had no wrestling experience and just a couple of college degrees. It was four guys, plus JJ, that all had something special separate, and it worked well together. Tully has given us the details of how it first started, and I’ll let him tell that story someday. But just seeing how little the plan was going in and what it became is unreal. So, I don’t think we’ll truly ever be able to copy that or do it justice, but it is very flattering.”

Dax Harwood: “I think as a team and as a unit and what we want to accomplish in professional wrestling, it would be a huge disservice to us both. People have asked Ric Flair and they’ve brought up our names and he’s given his blessing. Obviously, Arn has given his blessing, and Tully as well. It doesn’t matter if we were better talkers or better wrestlers or if we have better bodies than them – it doesn’t matter because that was a once in a lifetime group and a once in a lifetime moment that can never be replicated. If you try to replicate it, you’re gonna go backwards. That’s one thing me and Cash don’t want to do.

“That’s why we left our former employer because we don’t want to go backward and we always want to go forwards and we want to take professional wrestling forward with us. However, the blueprint of the Four Horsemen is a goal and theme we could absolutely run with. There are a ton of guys and a ton of talent and the wrestling fans love to book their own fantasy group. That could be something that could be very, very intriguing, and I think we could turn the corner for AEW and make them maybe the top wrestling company in the world by having a group of individuals who work as one unit and that is for a common goal of being the absolute best in the world. Just that blueprint could change professional wrestling.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Wrestling Illustrated with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.