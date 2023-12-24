FTR Challenge House of Black on AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, FTR had enough of the the House of Black and challenged them to a future match. Danny Garcia defeat Brody King in an upset for the AEW Continental Classic, and the lights went out. Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black showed up to attack, with Daddy Magic trying and failing to save. Finally, FTR ran out for the real save and made a challenge.

The challenge was not accepted and a date for the match was not set.