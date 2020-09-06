wrestling / News

FTR Defeats Kenny Omega & Hangman Page To Win AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

September 5, 2020
FTR defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to win the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out tonight. After the match, Omega walk out of the arena and called for a clean break, asking if the Young Bucks are with him or not. He told them to think about it.

