FTR Are Top Guys Once Again on PWI Tag Team 100

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has revealed this year’s PWI Tag Team 100 and FTR have secured the top spot for the second time. The team previously got #1 for the inaugural edition back in 2020. They’ve been in the top five every year, with #5 in 2021 and #2 last year.

Last year’s #1, The Usos, fell all the way outside of the top 10 this year. In fact, of all the teams in the top ten this year, only FTR were in the top ten last year. You can see the top ten teams below.

1) FTR

2) Aussie Open

3) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

4) Bishamon

5) Motor City Machine Guns

6) ABC

7) The Acclaimed

8) Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

9) Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai)

10) 7UPP