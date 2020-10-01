wrestling / News
FTR vs. TH2 Tag Team Title Match Announced for Next Week’s Dynamite
– It’s official. AEW tag team champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will defend their belts next week against the team of TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can view the announcement below.
Next week’s Dynamite will air on Wednesday, October 7 on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s show:
* TNT Championship Dog Collar Match: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. TH2
* FTW Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Will Hobbs
* 30 Years of Jericho
* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
