Updated Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE holds their latest Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online sent along the following odds for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on NBC:

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Gunther: -450 (2/9)

Goldberg: +275 (11/4)

Note: Current odds give Gunther an 81.8% likelihood of winning the match and retaining the belt.

Singles Match

Seth Rollins: -550 (2/11)

LA Knight: +325 (13/4)

Note: Current odds give Rollins an 84.6% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

Drew McIntyre: -200 (1/2)

Randy Orton: +150 (3/2)

Note: Current odds give McIntyre a 66.7% likelihood of winning the match.