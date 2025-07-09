Updated Lineup For NXT Great American Bash 2025

WWE has an updated card for the NXT Great American Bash following this week’s NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on July 13th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

* NXT North American Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints

* Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace vs. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne

* Jasper Troy vs. Je’Von Evans

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana contract signing for TNA World Title match at Slammiversary