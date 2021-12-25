Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.

Keller stated, “However, unlike Cody, Punk is interacting more with the wrestlers. I’ve heard of multiple occasions of wrestlers saying they’ve come up to Punk with a question and he’s been super receptive.”

QT Marshall commented on the report, “Idk who gives Wade his info! ‘Unlike Cody’ … I wish Cody was unapproachable. So when he’s filming one of his 30 tv shows, I’d have his locker room in peace. Instead, all the younger talent in the company feels the need to come by & grab a book or pitch their shitty ideas.”

Fuego Del Sol came to the defense of Cody Rhodes, saying Cody and Brandi boxes with gifts in their locker room this week and were inviting people to come in. He wrote, “Yo @thewadekeller your sources are trash… Cody and Brandi literally had boxes full of gifts in the locker room this week and were inviting guys in to come get them, he helps so many of our guys every week. Get out of here with this BS.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Huber, who works with AEW for their community outreach, also defended Cody as being very approachable backstage. She added in response to QT’s comments, “Can we set up a time lapse video in Cody’s room to show how ‘unapproachable’ he is. I sat there for an hour Wednesday getting work done and no less than 15 different people were in & out of there. If you’re gonna report “news” at least have a grain of truth to it.”

Keller also reported on Bryan Danielson, who signed with AEW last September, not having his own locker room and likes to change with everyone else. However, Darby Allin is another AEW wrestler who has his own locker room, similar to Cody, The Bucks, and CM Punk. Keller also stated, “But Cody and The Bucks don’t change with everyone else. Bryan Danielson by the way changes with everyone else. He doesn’t have his own locker room. Punk does have his own locker room. Now for whatever it’s worth so does Darby. Some people just want to be with themselves and other people are more social. And Punk has long established that.”

Cody Rhodes will be in action on tomorrow’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage. He will challenge Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship. You can view those comments by QT Marshall, Fuego, and Amanda Huber on Cody below:

