Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

We have a couple new matches for this week’s special Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Layla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander and Marq Quen vs. Jungle Boy will take place on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes
* Layla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander
* Hook vs. Bear Bronson
* Marq Quen vs. Jungle Boy

