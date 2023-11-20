Fuego Del Sol Says Sammy Guevara’s Return Is ‘Imminent’

Sammy Guevara has been out of action since AEW WrestleDream, but Fuego Del Sol says he should be back very soon. Guevara has been out due to a concussion and Del Sol offered an update on his friend in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm.

“Yeah, me and Sam, we talk every day,” Del Sol said (per Fightful). “He’s legitimately one of my best friends and a lot of times we don’t even talk wrestling, we talk about all the other crazy stuff in the world going on. He is feeling a lot better and his return is imminent.”

Del Sol continued, “I definitely thought he was gonna be on Dynamite recently in that 8-Man Street Fight. However, he wasn’t back yet, but I know he wants to come back in a major way. So we’ll see where the tide takes him.”