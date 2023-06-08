wrestling / News
Full Card Announced For NJPW Academy Showcase
June 7, 2023 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming NJPW Academy Showcase. The company announced the lineup for the June 10th show on Wednesday, which takes place at the LA Dojo and is as follows:
* Trish Adora vs. Johnnie Robbie
* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Matt Vandagriff & Cameron Gates
* Mulligan & Kyraciaos J. Toumbas vs. Calder McColl & James Tapia
* Alec Bullsdale, Elliot Qrow, Langi & Phill Godfrey vs. El Primohenio Trebeca, Jordan Oasis, Red Williams & Alonzo Alvarez
* Dayton Cameron & Honest John vs. J2 Mattioli & Michael Hopkins
* Samsara vs. Mylo
* Rudy Lockhart vs. Royce Isaacs
* Fred Rosser vs. Buck Skynyr
