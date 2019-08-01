Full Lineups Announced for EVOLVE 133 and 134

– WWNLive.com has announced the new, full lineups for EVOLVE 133 and EVOLVE 134. The events are scheduled for Saturday, August 24 in Livonia, Michigan for EVOLVE 133 and Sunday, August 25 in Chicago, Illinois for EVOLVE 134. You can check out the latest lineups below.

EVOLVE 133 — Saturday, Aug. 24 in Livonia, Mich.

Main Event – Only In EVOLVE

Matt Riddle vs. Josh Briggs

Non-Title Match – EVOLVE 122 Rematch

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry

First-Time-Ever Match

JD Drake vs. Arturo Ruas

Anything Goes Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Joe Gacy

Grudge Match No. 1

Curt Stallion vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Grudge Match No. 2

Babatunde vs. Sean Maluta

Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff vs. Brandon Taggart

Special Challenge Match

Stephen Wolf vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Plus more to be signed with Shotzi Blackheart, Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey and others.

EVOLVE 134 — Sunday, Aug. 25 in Chicago

EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. JD Drake vs. Josh Briggs

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

AR Fox & Leon Ruff (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Curt Stallion

No Holds Barred Match – Rematch from EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Special

Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Henry

Kendo Sticks Are Legal – Rematch from EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Special

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren

Grudge Match – EVOLVE 132 Rematch

Babatunde vs. Joe Gacy

Tag Team Attraction

Adrian Alanis & Liam Grey of The Skulk vs. Besties in The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett)

Special Challenge Match

Stephen Wolf vs. Sean Maluta

Special Attraction Match

Anthony Greene vs. PACO

GPA and Craig Mitchell from Freelance Wrestling will also be in action, plus more to be signed with Brandon Taggart, Anthony Gutierrez and others.