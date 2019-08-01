wrestling / News
Full Lineups Announced for EVOLVE 133 and 134
– WWNLive.com has announced the new, full lineups for EVOLVE 133 and EVOLVE 134. The events are scheduled for Saturday, August 24 in Livonia, Michigan for EVOLVE 133 and Sunday, August 25 in Chicago, Illinois for EVOLVE 134. You can check out the latest lineups below.
EVOLVE 133 — Saturday, Aug. 24 in Livonia, Mich.
Main Event – Only In EVOLVE
Matt Riddle vs. Josh Briggs
Non-Title Match – EVOLVE 122 Rematch
EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Anthony Henry
First-Time-Ever Match
JD Drake vs. Arturo Ruas
Anything Goes Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Joe Gacy
Grudge Match No. 1
Curt Stallion vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
Grudge Match No. 2
Babatunde vs. Sean Maluta
Special Attraction Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff vs. Brandon Taggart
Special Challenge Match
Stephen Wolf vs. Anthony Gutierrez
Plus more to be signed with Shotzi Blackheart, Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey and others.
EVOLVE 134 — Sunday, Aug. 25 in Chicago
EVOLVE Championship Triple Threat Match
Austin Theory (c) vs. JD Drake vs. Josh Briggs
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
AR Fox & Leon Ruff (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Curt Stallion
No Holds Barred Match – Rematch from EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Special
Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Henry
Kendo Sticks Are Legal – Rematch from EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Special
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren
Grudge Match – EVOLVE 132 Rematch
Babatunde vs. Joe Gacy
Tag Team Attraction
Adrian Alanis & Liam Grey of The Skulk vs. Besties in The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett)
Special Challenge Match
Stephen Wolf vs. Sean Maluta
Special Attraction Match
Anthony Greene vs. PACO
GPA and Craig Mitchell from Freelance Wrestling will also be in action, plus more to be signed with Brandon Taggart, Anthony Gutierrez and others.
