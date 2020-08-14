wrestling / News

Various News: Funeral Information Released For Kamala, Steiners Reunite For Highspots Video

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kamala

The information on James “Kamala” Harris’ funeral have been announced by the WWE alumnus’ family. PWInsider reports that the family has revealed the following details:

Viewing is Saturday from 5pm-6pm
Rodgers Funeral Home
Coldwater, Ms 38618

Funeral Service is Sunday at 11:30AM
Batesville Civic Center
290 Civic Center Dr
Batesville, Ms 38606

Burial Site
Simon Chapel #2
1182 Hayes Crossing Rd
Sardis, Ms 38666

TEMP WILL BE CHECKED AT THE DOOR AND MASK REQUIRED !

Thanks for your prayers, call, texts, and encouragement. We greatly appreciate it all.

– The latest Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table video features the reunion of the Steiner Brothers:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Highspots, Kamala, Steiner Brothers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading