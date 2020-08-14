Various News: Funeral Information Released For Kamala, Steiners Reunite For Highspots Video

The information on James “Kamala” Harris’ funeral have been announced by the WWE alumnus’ family. PWInsider reports that the family has revealed the following details:

Viewing is Saturday from 5pm-6pm

Rodgers Funeral Home

Coldwater, Ms 38618 Funeral Service is Sunday at 11:30AM

Batesville Civic Center

290 Civic Center Dr

Batesville, Ms 38606 Burial Site

Simon Chapel #2

1182 Hayes Crossing Rd

Sardis, Ms 38666 TEMP WILL BE CHECKED AT THE DOOR AND MASK REQUIRED ! Thanks for your prayers, call, texts, and encouragement. We greatly appreciate it all.

– The latest Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table video features the reunion of the Steiner Brothers: