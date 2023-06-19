Gable Steveson Plans To Use Last Year Of NCAA Eligibility

Gable Steveson says that he plans to use is final year of NCAA eligibility. According to FloWrestling.com, Steveson has confirmed that he intends to return to NCAA competition next year.

The report noted that Steveson has to sort out some scheduling details regarding his WWE duties before he can make his return official but that if it all works out, he will be competing for his final eligibility year.

Steveson previously said in April that he planned to return to amateur wrestling. It is not yet clear when he will make his in-ring debut for WWE.