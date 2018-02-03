 

wrestling / News

Gail Kim Comments on Wrestling Her Final Match

February 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Gail Kim

-Gail Kim is officially retiring, as she wrestled her final match today, working for Southside Wrestling and facing Kasey Owens. She posted the following on social media today…

article topics :

Gail Kim, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading