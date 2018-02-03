wrestling / News
Gail Kim Comments on Wrestling Her Final Match
-Gail Kim is officially retiring, as she wrestled her final match today, working for Southside Wrestling and facing Kasey Owens. She posted the following on social media today…
I wanna thank @KaseyOwens5 , @SouthsideWE & the Amazing UK fans SO MUCH for my final match in the UK. It truly was everything I ever could hope for and I couldn’t be happier. Was TRULY my dream come true. I actually cried 3 times which is a miracle. THANK YOU!
Last note of the night. My dream was to retire in the UK and thanks to @swe_southsidewe for allowing me the privilege to do it for you. Always professional, respectful, caring and thoughtful. Tonight was the icing on the cake for my career and I’ll always be eternally grateful that I could walk away from the ring on such a spectacular note. Tonight was emotional and special and it was all thanks to them and the most loyal fans I’ve ever had. Nothing can beat tonight so I THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️
