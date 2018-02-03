Gail Kim Comments on Wrestling Her Final Match

Last note of the night. My dream was to retire in the UK and thanks to @swe_southsidewe for allowing me the privilege to do it for you. Always professional, respectful, caring and thoughtful. Tonight was the icing on the cake for my career and I’ll always be eternally grateful that I could walk away from the ring on such a spectacular note. Tonight was emotional and special and it was all thanks to them and the most loyal fans I’ve ever had. Nothing can beat tonight so I THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimitsme) on Feb 3, 2018 at 6:15pm PST