Gail Kim Forced To Withdraw From NWA Crockett Cup Event After Displaying Flu & COVID-Like Symptoms
May 17, 2025 | Posted by
– Former TNA and WWE Superstar Gail Kim will not be able to make her scheduled appearance at the NWA Crockett Cup this weekend after displaying severe flu and COVID-like symptoms. Kim announced the news on her social media earlier today.
Kim was previously scheduled to appear as the special guest referee for the women’s title bout at the event. Kenzie Paige is set to defend the title against WWE’s Natalya.
Additionally, Gail Kim noted that she plans to make it up to the fans later on, and she would like to appear at another NWA event at a later date. Kim’s full announcement is available below:
IMPORTANT UPDATE pic.twitter.com/gXk25Doovv
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 17, 2025
