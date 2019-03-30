Gail Kim Returning to the Ring at Impact Rebellion

– Gail Kim is set to make her in-ring return at Impact Rebellion after being retired since February of last year. It was announced last night during Impact that Kim would come out of retirement to face Tessa Blanchard at the PPV, which takes place on April 28th in Toronto.

Kim and Blanchard have been feuding for the most part of this year since Kim cost Blanchard the Knockouts Championship at January’s Impact Homecoming. Kim last competed in the ring for Southside Wrestling in February of 2018.