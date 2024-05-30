wrestling / News
Gary Juster To Be Honored At MLW Battle Riot VI
May 30, 2024 | Posted by
MLW will honor Gary Juster at Battle Riot VI. The company announced on Thursday that they will present Juster with a lifetime achievement award at the Atlanta taping on Saturday.
The full announcement reads:
Gary Juster to be honored this Saturday
Legendary promoter and executive to be celebrated with lifetime achievement award.
Legendary wrestling promoter and executive Gary Juster will be honored this Saturday in Atlanta at the building he helped make famous: Center Stage.
A key player in the success of WCW, Ring of Honor and MLW, Major League Wrestling is delighted to celebrate the extraordinary career of Mr. Juster as he is presented with a lifetime achievement award.
