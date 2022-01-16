wrestling / News
GCW Releases Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch From Say You Will
January 16, 2022
GCW had a tribute deathmatch to Markus Crane at Say You Will over the weekend, and the full match is now online. The company released the match, which saw Alex Colon do battle with Jimmy Lloyd and SHLAK, on YouTube and you can see it below.
Crane passed away late last month at the age of 32.
