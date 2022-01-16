wrestling / News

GCW Releases Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch From Say You Will

January 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Say You Will Markus Crane Tribute Deathmatch

GCW had a tribute deathmatch to Markus Crane at Say You Will over the weekend, and the full match is now online. The company released the match, which saw Alex Colon do battle with Jimmy Lloyd and SHLAK, on YouTube and you can see it below.

Crane passed away late last month at the age of 32.

