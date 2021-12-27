Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Passes Away At 32

Freelance Wrestling announced on Twitter this morning that independent wrestler Markus Crane has passed away at the age of 32. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Crane has appeared for several independent companies over the years, including Freelance, GCW, NPU and others. He is known for wrestling in deathmatches and last wrestled at GCW Planet Death back in April. He’s been in three Nick Gage Invitational tournaments. He’s a former three-time Unsanctioned Pro Hardcore Champion, two-time ICW Alternative Champion and NPU Champion.

In 2019, Crane took time away from the ring due to an infection in his skull from a pre-existing injury. He had surgery to stop erosion of the skull, which had started to leak into his brain. A GoFundMe at the time raised over $23,000 to pay for medical bills.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Crane.

Awful news this morning.#RIPMarkusCrane — Freelance Underground (@FreelanceUndrgd) December 27, 2021

💔 RIP MARKUS CRANE You brightened our dysfunctional little world from the second you entered it. Thank you for all the amazing memories that will last a lifetime. I hope you knew just how loved you were by everyone! 💔🩸 pic.twitter.com/dO4fGch2Fj — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) December 27, 2021