GCW Says Missouri Athletic Commission Won’t License Miyu Yamashita For Take A Picture

GCW has had to change up today’s Take a Picture show after the Missouri Athletic Commission refused to license Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita was set to team with Billie Starkz at Sunday’s show against Jordan Oliver & Alec Price. However, GCW announced on Sunday that the commission refused to license Yamashita due to the fact that she doesn’t have a social security number.

The promotion wrote:

“Despite the fact that she has wrestled in Missouri multiple times, has all relevant & required documents and has a valid work visa, the Missouri Athletic Commision will not license Miyu Yamashita to wrestle today because she does not have a social security number. #GCWPicture”

Brett Lauderdale also retweeted the post, writing:

“I wish this was a storyline or some creative excuse to explain that Miya couldn’t be here today but it’s not. Very frustrating given that there was a set of tv tapings done in Missouri just over a month ago where nearly a dozen folks without SS #’s were allowed to perform.”