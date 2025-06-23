wrestling / News
GCW Says Missouri Athletic Commission Won’t License Miyu Yamashita For Take A Picture
GCW has had to change up today’s Take a Picture show after the Missouri Athletic Commission refused to license Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita was set to team with Billie Starkz at Sunday’s show against Jordan Oliver & Alec Price. However, GCW announced on Sunday that the commission refused to license Yamashita due to the fact that she doesn’t have a social security number.
The promotion wrote:
“Despite the fact that she has wrestled in Missouri multiple times, has all relevant & required documents and has a valid work visa, the Missouri Athletic Commision will not license Miyu Yamashita to wrestle today because she does not have a social security number.
#GCWPicture”
Brett Lauderdale also retweeted the post, writing:
“I wish this was a storyline or some creative excuse to explain that Miya couldn’t be here today but it’s not.
Very frustrating given that there was a set of tv tapings done in Missouri just over a month ago where nearly a dozen folks without SS #’s were allowed to perform.”
I wish this was a storyline or some creative excuse to explain that Miya couldn't be here today but it's not.
Very frustrating given that there was a set of tv tapings done in Missouri just over a month ago where nearly a dozen folks without SS #'s were allowed to perform. https://t.co/egjzYcCrX5
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) June 22, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown
- Matt Cardona & Nic Nemeth Respond to Shoutouts by John Cena During Pipebomb Promo
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry