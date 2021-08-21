GCW Off The Rails Results 8.20.21: Matt Cardona Retains World Title Over Sam Stackhouse, Juventud Guerrera in Action

– GCW held its Off The Rails last night at the Meet Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Juventud Guerrera beat Eli Everfly and Lucas Riley and Matt Vandagriff and Ninja Mack and Tre Lamar

* GCW World Championship: Matt Cardona (c) retained over Sam Stackhouse

* Jimmy Lloyd beat Dark Sheik

* Dante Leon beat Nick Wayne

* Effy beat Ricky Morton

* Jordan Oliver beat Starboy Charlie

* AJ Gray beat Allie Katch

* Chris Bey beat 2 Cold Scorpio