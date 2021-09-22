wrestling / News
GCW Announces Mercedes Martinez, Lenny Leonard For Upcoming Shows
Mercedes Martinez and Lenny Leonard are headed to GCW for upcoming shows. GCW has announced that Martinez will make her debut at GCW Aftermath on October 10th while Leonard will be doing commentary at three shows: GCW Get Lost A Lot on September 24th, GCW Bloodsport 7 on October 22nd, and GCW War Ready on October 23rd.
No opponent has been revealed for Martinez as of yet. You can see the announcements below:
*GCW Aftermath Update*
Just Signed:
MERCEDES MARTINEZ makes her GCW Debut on October 10th in Atlantic City!
Plus:
MINORU SUZUKI vs JOEY JANELA
Get Tix:https://t.co/D4qDZ3d4Xg
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!#GCWAftermath
Sun 10/10 – 5PM
Atlantic City NJ pic.twitter.com/AsIoSh9cR5
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 22, 2021
Lenny Leonard returns to the GCW Commentary booth starting this FRIDAY in NYC at #GCWLost!
All GCW events are streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Order Friday's GCW Lost:https://t.co/pclYOpNTUB pic.twitter.com/B1OpMLeKmM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 22, 2021
