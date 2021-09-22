GCW Announces Mercedes Martinez, Lenny Leonard For Upcoming Shows

Mercedes Martinez and Lenny Leonard are headed to GCW for upcoming shows. GCW has announced that Martinez will make her debut at GCW Aftermath on October 10th while Leonard will be doing commentary at three shows: GCW Get Lost A Lot on September 24th, GCW Bloodsport 7 on October 22nd, and GCW War Ready on October 23rd.

No opponent has been revealed for Martinez as of yet. You can see the announcements below:

