GCW Issues Statement Apologizing For Incident at If I Die First Meet & Greet

Something went down between Psycho Clown and Dr. Wagner Jr. at a meet & greet before GCW I Die First, and the promotion issued a statement about it. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter last night to make reference to an incident that went down between the two, apologizing and promising to “[take] precautions to ensure there are no further incidents” over the night.

According to some comments on social media, the two got into a fist fight at the merchandise table during the meet and greet. It’s not clear if this was part of the show or not, as Wrestling Inc reports that Clown came out after the main event where Wagner defeated Joey Janela and taunted him which led to a challenge from Wagner for a mask vs. hair match at a future GCW show. Psycho Clown ended up accepting the challenge, and the two were separated by the whole GCW roster.

Lauderdale wrote:

“Apologies to those those that witnessed the incident between Psycho Clown & Dr. Wagner during the Meet and Greet tonite in Dallas. We had no indication there were any issues and are taking precautions to ensure there are no further incidents this evening.”