Georgia Smith On Who Should Induct British Bulldog Into WWE Hall of Fame

“The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith’s daughter Georgia discussed her dad’s Hall of Fame induction and more in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Highlights are below:

On her earliest memories of her dad: “When I was little, I didn’t see my dad much. I referred to my dad as Davey. The first part of our lives was just seeing him on TV. So, I called Dynamite, Dynamite, and he was Davey. Those are my earliest memories. I vaguely remember Matilda. [My brother] Harry has a better memory of her. She wasn’t our dog as a lot of people thought. She was a show dog that traveled all over. She kind of just stayed with us. She was very territorial with my dad. I remember going to WrestleMania 7. I remember my dad being larger-than-life. I had the best childhood growing up. Kids at my school loved him. I remember everyone adored working with him. He was such a cool guy.”

On her dad joining the WWE Hall of Fame this year: “It was where he belongs. My dad was the most meaningful, recognizable and did his best work in his career in WWE. I’m glad he is being recognized for his contributions in wrestling. I believe he is the biggest star out of the UK. It was the right time for him to go in. As a daughter, I’m speechless. I’m speechless he went in. I thank WWE for that. He would have loved to be celebrated into the Hall of Fame. He is not here for it, but Harry and I are doing what we can to honor him.”

On who should induct her dad: “I kind of want Harry to accept it. I think that is the plan. I may speak. I thought William Regal would have been a good one as well because those who had history in WCW and knew each other and respected each other. I also thought Wade Barrett would be a good one because he was a big fan of my dad and from similar parts of England.”