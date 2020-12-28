wrestling / News

WWE News: German Announcer Retires, Full 2018 Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler Match

December 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A longtime German announcer for WWE has retired, and not by his choice. F4W Online reports that Carsten Schaefer has announced his retirement, spurred by the fact that he has been unable to appear at WWE shows for most of the year due to the pandemic and WWE has been using German announcers who live in the US as a result.

Schaefer began working with WWE back in 1989 for the show Ring Frei (Clear the Ring) and was a regular commentator for WWE on networks including EuroSport, Tele 5, RTL II, tm3, DSF, DSFaction, Premiere, SkySport and Pro7maxx.

– WWE posted the full December 24th, 2018 Raw triple threat match between Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. Balor won the match with a Coup de Grace onto Ziggler:

