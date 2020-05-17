wrestling / News
Gilbert Gottfried Tells ROH to Sign Danhausen, Ian Riccaboni Responds
The latest person imploring ROH to pick up Danhausen is none other than comedian Gilbert Gottfried, and it may lead to results. Gottfried filmed a video at the request of a fan, which Danhausen posted to Twitter, where the Aladdin star gave a “shout-out” to the indie wrestler and said, “Danhausen is the most unique and hilarious indie wrestler. Ring of Honor should hire Danhausen.”
The video follows the presence of #HireDanhausen on Twitter for weeks now, with ROH even posting a video with the hashtag earlier this month. ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni retweeted Gottfried’s video with his reply, saying, “I’m convinced. I’ve sent some texts.”
Ahhh! Another thank you to Fanhausen @davidmoble for this very nice, very evil message from @RealGilbert telling @ringofhonor to #HireDanhausen pic.twitter.com/9BN0hN9hVq
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 16, 2020
I'm convinced. I've sent some texts. #HireDanhausen https://t.co/4z3D7VrvBf
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) May 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Being ‘Determined’ to Have Live Crowd for Summerslam
- D-Von Dudley Says No One Knew About Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy, Talks Reaction Backstage, Says Lynch Hasn’t Let Success Change Her
- Jim Ross Recalls Breaking Up Backstage Fight Between Dr. Death Steve Williams & Hawk, Discusses Who He Thinks Would Have Won
- Vince Russo Says AEW Needs TV Writers, Jim Cornette Responds