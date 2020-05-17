Gilbert Gottfried Tells ROH to Sign Danhausen, Ian Riccaboni Responds

The latest person imploring ROH to pick up Danhausen is none other than comedian Gilbert Gottfried, and it may lead to results. Gottfried filmed a video at the request of a fan, which Danhausen posted to Twitter, where the Aladdin star gave a “shout-out” to the indie wrestler and said, “Danhausen is the most unique and hilarious indie wrestler. Ring of Honor should hire Danhausen.”

The video follows the presence of #HireDanhausen on Twitter for weeks now, with ROH even posting a video with the hashtag earlier this month. ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni retweeted Gottfried’s video with his reply, saying, “I’m convinced. I’ve sent some texts.”