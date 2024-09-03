Gisele Shaw Granted Her TNA Release

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Gisele Shaw has effectively finished up with TNA Wrestling after Shaw recently requested her release from the company.

TNA granted it on the condition that she work the Louisville tapings and put over someone on the way out. It happened with sources in TNA noting that TNA worked smoothly to grant the release and didn’t put up a fight in keeping her around.

Before her departure, she had been feuding with Tasha Steelz. She is slated to work for Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling later this year, where TNA sources expect her to be a regular there.