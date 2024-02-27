Giulia Seemingly Confirms STARDOM Exit Plans

Giulia seems to have confirmed a report that she is exiting STARDOM when her contract expires at the end of March. It was reported yesterday that the former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion is exiting the company once her deal expires, and that she informed STARDOM of her decision in December. Giulia posted to her Twitter account to share the original Tokyo Sports report of the news, writing:

“Free like a bird! It’s Giulia. As free as a bird.”

It has been reported, Giulia is believed to be heading to WWE but will be delaying her start there to help Rossy Ogawa launch his new company.