Glacier Reportedly Working As Producer in AEW

June 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Glacier Image Credit: WCW

Fightful Select reports that former WCW wrestler Glacier, aka Ray Lloyd, has been working backstage in AEW. He appeared on camera recently to break up a fight. AEW hired him as a producer and a coach.

Glacier has wrestled for AEW in the past, appearing in the first-ever Casino Battle Royale in 2019.

