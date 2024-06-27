wrestling / News
Glacier Reportedly Working As Producer in AEW
June 27, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that former WCW wrestler Glacier, aka Ray Lloyd, has been working backstage in AEW. He appeared on camera recently to break up a fight. AEW hired him as a producer and a coach.
Glacier has wrestled for AEW in the past, appearing in the first-ever Casino Battle Royale in 2019.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On His Connection With Taylor Swift: ‘Can’t Say Enough Good Things About Her’
- Triple H Comments On His Reaction to Damian Priest’s Scary Fall At WWE Clash at the Castle
- Matt Camp Tears Into WWE, Comments On His Exit From Company
- The Undertaker Reflects On Montreal Screwjob Overshadowing Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels’ Careers