Global Force Wrestling Advertised For Private Event At TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Global Force Wrestling has risen again — kind of — as it is being advertised for a private event at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. An ad appeared for the private event that will take place on December 28th in Nashville and advertises a number of talents including Scott Steiner, James Storm and more. The poster, which you can see below, has the GFW logo on it.

GFW has hosted private events for the Music City Bowl in the past. The company was launched by Jeff Jarrett after he exited TNA back in 2014. When he returned to Impact, it was announced that GFW had merged with Impact but that was short-lived and Jarrett exited Impact months later. A legal battle between Jarrett and Impact followed over the rights to the GFW name, which was ultimately settled in 2021. Jarrett still owns the trademark to the name.