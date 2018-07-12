Global Force Wrestling Running Three Events Next Week

According to Pwinsider.com, Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling will run three live events next week (July 17th, 18th, & 19th) at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown, NY. The events appear to be sold shows being held in conjunction with the Orange County Fair. General admission to the events will be free (admission to the fair is $20 in advance), while ringside tickets will be $20. Hacksaw Duggan, James Storm, Jeff Jarrett, Colt Cabana, Jake Roberts, Dan Maff, Fallah Bahh, Kevin Matthews, the Heavenly Bodies, Chris Payne, Kristen Stadtlander, Corrine Milk, Johnny Clash, The Beach Bums and more are scheduled to appear.